Lord Hanuman Was A Wrestler, Says Cricketer And UP Sports Minister Chetan Chauhan

Lucknow: Even as debate continues about the caste of Lord Hanuman, particularly in Uttar Pradesh by the politicians, now the state sports minister has claimed that Lord Hanuman was a wrestler and hence he is the God of every wrestler.

After being dubbed as dalit by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Muslim by BJP MLC and later state religious affairs minister Chaudhry Laxmi Narain claimed that Hanuman is a Jat, the new Avtar of the god has turned more controversial. On Saturday, state sports minister and former India cricketer Chetan Chauhan in Amroha claimed that Lord Hanuman was a wrestler and he is the God for every wrestler.

He also claimed that there is no caste of any God and it should not be divided in caste.

"Hanuman ji kushti ladte the, khiladi bhi the, jitne bhi pehlwan log hain unki pooja karte hain, main unko wahi manta hun, humare isht hain, bhagwan ki koi jaati nahi hoti. Main unko jaati main nahi baantna chahta( Hanuman used to fight kusti and was a sportsperson. All the wrestlers worship him and I believe in that and he is our God. God has no caste and I don't want to divide the Gods on caste line)," the UP minister said. Earlier UP minister Choudhury Laxmi Narain said on Friday last that , "There is no iota of doubt that Hanuman is a Jat because Jats are descendants of Hanuman."

His argument is vague but interesting. The minister said that Jats have the penchant to interfere in any issue If injustice to done to any person despite he does not know anyone. "This happened in Ramayana. Ravana kidnapped Sita and Ram killed Ravana. Hanuman did not know Ram and Ramayan but he burnt Lanka because injustice was done to Ma Sita," he said. No one can understand the head or tail of the argument but the minister said: "We Jats are powerful as Hanuman and revere Him as our Lord. So, I can say with sure that Hanuman was a Jat," he said.

Incidentally, a day earlier BJP law maker Bukkal Nawab had claimed that Hanuman was a Muslim. He had said that Muslims have names like Rehman, Ramzan, Farman, Zishan, Qurban and in this way phonetically Hanuman sounds more Muslim than Hindu.

"Thus, Hanuman was a Muslim," he said though the Islamic seminary institution Darul Uloom Deoband has sought apology from the BJP for terming Hanuman as Muslim. The controversy was kicked off by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who in an election rally in Alwar (Rajasthan) said that Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Incidentally a Jain priest has, however, claimed Lord Hanuman was neither a Dalit nor a tribal, but a Jain. Opposition parties-- Samajwadi Party, Congress and RLD have accused the ruling BJP of trying to create unnecessary controversy on the caste of a God just to divert the attention of the people from their failures. UNI