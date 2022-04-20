Lord Hanuman Belonged To The Scheduled Tribes: Nand Kishor Sai

Lucknow: Two days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath sparked a controversy by terming Lord Hanuman a 'Dalit', Chairman of the National Commission of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, Nand Kishor Sai on Thursday said that Lord Hanuman, who is also known as 'Pawanputra' and 'Kesarinanddan' was in fact a member of the Scheduled Tribe.

He said that having utmost power and strength, Lord Ram's biggest devotee, forest inhabitant Hanuman in fact belonged to the Scheduled Tribes. The statement was made while addressing the media here in UP on Thursday. Apart from the Chairman, commission member Anusuiya Udke, Harikrishna Damor, Joint Secretary Sisir Kumar Ratho and the Principal Secretary of the Social Welfare Department of the state were also present at the occasion. During the course of the address to the media, he also said that the final authority to decide who belonged to the ST community did not lie with the High Court or the Supreme Court, adding that the authority lay solely with the Commission

At the start of the address, he provided information about his Lucknow programme and the review meeting that the Commission earlier had with the UP government. He also informed that the monitoring work of the schemes initiated by the government of India for the Scheduled Tribes and the tribal people, as well as the issues related with these schemes was the primary work of the Commission.

Underscoring the importance of education, he said that the society could not be elevated without the dispensation of proper education.

Discrepancies in the caste census was also discussed, wherein Commission member Anusuiya Udke said that as per the census of 2011, the number of Scheduled Tribes was 11 lakh 34 thousand, adding that if conducted in a proper manner, the number would stand at an approximate 1 crore.

According to the Commission, Scheduled Tribes reside in the largest number in UP's Sonbhadra district, although they also reside in the state's other parts.

ST Commission's Chairman also said that the 'Kharvar' tribe living in Purvanchal and several other districts of the state also belonged to the Scheduled Tribes category, adding that the tribe, which is also referred to as 'Kahaar' in the documents of the state government purely belong to the ST category. He also said that the term 'Kahaar' was not used for tribe but for denoting the work of the members of that tribe. UNI