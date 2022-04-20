LoP Suvendu moves Cal HC for disqualification Mukul Roy as MLA

Kolkata (The Hawk): The leader of opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari in West Bengal moved Calcutta High Court on Monday over disqualification of MLA post of its defected leader Mukul Roy.

“It’s been over three months that Mukul Roy had defected back to the Trinamool Congress and the Speaker Biman Bandhopadhyay is not doing anything to disqualify him as legislator,” said Suvendu.

Suvendu also mentioned that the Supreme Court verdict over a Manipur defection is also attached with his complaint letter.

“I have requested the court to give the verdict at the earliest. The Supreme Court verdict of Manipur, where the apex court had asked the Speaker to disqualify the defected leader’s post is also attached. In the last 10 years anti-defection law has not been implemented in West Bengal,” further mentioned Suvendu.

Notably, BJP Krishnanagar (North) MLA Mukul Roy had defected back to his parent party, Trinamool Congress (TMC) on June 11 and since then Adhikari has been vocal against disqualification of MLA post of Mukul.

Earlier, BJP MLA Ambika Roy had also moved the Calcutta High Court over removal of MLA post of Mukul Roy.

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bishnupur MLA Tanmay Ghosh, Bagda MLA Biswajit Das and Kaliyagunj BJP MLA Soumen Roy had also defected to the ruling Trinamool Congress last month.

LoP Adhikari had promptly asked the Speaker for disqualification of the erring legislators under the Anti-Defection Law, issuing separate letters to this effect. But there has been no response on the issue from the Speaker.

After Tanmay and Biswajit’s defection last month, the LoP had written letters to the legislators asking them to clear their stand within 10 days but none of the defectors had replied.

“Whenever the Supreme Court gives any judgment, it is like a law till the time it is amended in the parliament,” said Adhikari, adding, “We have gone to the high court with the plea to act under the 10th schedule, which is clear on defections. We are also clear on this. We will wait for three months in the disqualification plea for the other leaders and then move court. The Anti-Defection Law is implemented in other assemblies but not in West Bengal. We have faith in the courts and we will approach them for justice.”

Meanwhile, Adhikari visited SSKM hospital in Kolkata to enquire about the health of one of BJP workers, who was injured during the last day campaigning in Jadu Babu Bazar in Bhabanipur on Monday.