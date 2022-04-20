LoP in Bengal Suvendu talks post-poll violence with Shah, set to meet Modi









Kolkata (The Hawk): BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari is in New Delhi on a two-day visit where he met with Union home minister Amit Shah and petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



On his first day of his tour, Tuesday, he also met with Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda.

"I have asked the Union home minister to visit Bengal and also apprised him of the post-poll violence. We discussed about Haldia port and how the Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee is misusing the IPS and IAS officers," claimed Suvendu.

Mentioning that BJP is not a regional party, Suvendu slammed Mamata Banerjee for showing disrespect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"BJP is a national party and since I have been chosen as Leader of Opposition, l will do my duty to uplift the party," added the BJP MLA.

Soon after meeting Amit Shah, the BJP legislator on Twitter said, "Met the Honourable Union Home Minister @AmitShahJi. Discussed on several matters and seeked blessings for Bengal. Honourable HM assured, he was and he will be there for Bengal always," read the tweet.

Later in the day, Suvendu sought opinion on ways to curb post-poll violence in West Bengal from Nadda and Pradhan.

Suvendu is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

Talking to media, Suvendu said that citing the anti-defection law he will try to stop cross overs to the ruling Trinamool Congress.

According to sources, Suvendu also discussed on various central schemes and its benefits with the central leaders.

"Benefits of central schemes to the people of Bengal and ways to increase organization in Bengal were also discussed. Ways to stop defection and the way the BJP will proceed with their agitation in Bengal after the lockdown is lifted is also discussed. Reportedly, the BJP legislator also discussed the recent arrests of his close aides, accused of cyclone stealing relief material," claimed the sources.