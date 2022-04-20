Look slimmer with this new app

London: A new smartphone app promises to make you slimmer and smarter and that too without any interventions in your workout schedule! Actually, the new "Visualize You" app is designed to encourage weight loss by processing your portrait-style photograph and generating an image of what you would look like minus 10 kg... or may be more. The designers said the app uses proprietary algorithms based on "clinically verified weight change dynamics" to generate the image, reported Daily Mail. As opposed to similar apps that basically stretch and pinch photos, Visualize You creates images determined by the precise amount of weight you hope to shed. It is simple to use this app: Take a portrait-style picture of yourself, or grab one from your photo library, and drop it into the app along with your height, weight and desired target weight. The app crunches the numbers and pops out an image of a slimmer you. You can also set the app to go the other way, generating an image based on a heavier target weight. A series of exercise and diet guides is also included. Visualize You is an attempt at sparking motivation via technology, according to the developers. The company behind the app, Visual Health Solutions, developed the app in partnership with Cleveland Clinic and the University of Colorado. The app is not free though. It costs two dollars and is available for both iOS and Android platforms. IANS