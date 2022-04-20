London teen charged with terror offence

London: A 16-year-old boy from South East London appeared at Westminster Youth Court here and was charged with terror offence.

The teen, who was not named for legal reasons, was charged on Friday with one offence of dissemination of a terrorist publication.

He was arrested in December 2020 and subsequently charged following an investigation led by counter-terrorism forces assisted by the London's Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command.

He has been bailed to next appear at Westminster Youth Court on February 26.

Last month, a 15-year-old boy from South Derbyshire appeared in court charged with two terrorism offences as part of the investigation.

He will also next appear before the courts on February 26.

—IANS