London cycling event to raise funds for Covid relief in South Asia

London: The Prince of Wales and Manoj Badale, lead owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals, on Thursday flagged off a cycling event here to raise funds for Covid relief in South Asia.

More than 30 cyclists, who started off at Highgrove in Gloucestershire, are taking part in the 420km-long event that will see them visit some of England's most iconic royal households and palaces over four days, a Rajasthan Royals statement on Friday.

Badale, who is also the British Asian Trust chairman, aims to raise funds to help people who have "suffered from the effects of the pandemic".

The team is being led by Rohit Chadha, a supporter of the British Asian Trust and founder of the event.

Rajasthan Royals had announced Rs 7.5 crore as contribution towards Covid relief to help with "immediate support to people in India impacted by the surge" of the pandemic.

"We've all got our responsibility to do our bit for the people of South Asia that are suffering at the hands of a devastating pandemic, especially the ones that are disadvantaged. It's an initiative that is looking pan-region and to harness complete effort towards regenerating a certain section of the population that needs help on various fronts," said Badale in the statement.

—PTI