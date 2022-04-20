London's first nude restaurant to be called 'The Bunyadi'

London:�A new restaurant offering customers the promise of a 'completely natural' dining experience is all set to open as 'The Buniyadi' here. Based on the Hindi word meaning fundamental, the restaurant will operate on a clothing-optional basis. "We believe people should get the chance to enjoy and experience a night out without any impurities: no chemicals, no artificial colours, no electricity, no gas, no phone and even no clothes if they wish to. The idea is to experience true liberation," said Seb Lyall, founder of Lollipop, the company behind the restaurant. "We have worked very hard to design a space where everything patrons interact with is bare and naked. The use of natural bamboo partitions and candlelight has enabled to us to make the restaurant discreet," he said. The food will be served on handmade clay plates with edible cutlery and diners would have to leave their mobile phones and other gadgets at the door and will be given to the option to even take off their gowns provided on arrival. The restaurant, which will open on Saturday, does have a "clothes" section for those who wish to remain dressed while dining. Customers will be served vegan and non-vegan dished accompanied by organic, preserve-free wine under candle light. The pop-up style restaurant in the east end of London already has a waiting list of 44,200 people and will be open for three months with a seating capacity of 42 guests.