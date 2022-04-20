Lokpal Appointed By Modi Govt Under SC Pressure: Mayawati

Lucknow: Hours after former Supreme Court judge Pinaki Chandra Ghose took oath as the first Lokpal chairperson, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he was forced to take this step under the pressure of the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice (retd) Ghose as Lokpal chairperson in New Delhi. Justice Ghose was on March 19 appointed as the country's first Lokpal, the anti-corruption ombudsman. The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also took a swipe at the Prime Minister for sending best wishes to his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the eve of the neighbouring country's national day.