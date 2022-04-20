Lokesh Rahul ruled out of Bangla tour due to dengue

Kolkata: Talented Karnataka opener Lokesh Rahul was ruled out of the Indian cricket team's upcoming tour of Bangladesh as he is yet to recover from dengue. The 23-year-old, who made his Test debut against Australia in Melbourne, was declared unfit for the one off Test starting June 10 and no replacement has been named as of now. "KL Rahul is still recovering from his illness so he will not be a part of the team to Bangladesh," BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur informed the mediapersons today. Rahul, who had an inauspicious start to his Test career in Melbourne, made amends in his second Test at Sydney, where he scored his maiden hundred (110). The Indian Test team led by Virat Kohli will leave Kolkata for Dhaka on Monday to take part in a one-off Test match and three-match ODI series. PTI