Lokayukta Bill Tabled In U'khand Assembly

Dehradun: The new BJP government in Uttarakhand today tabled two major bills, including one on Lokayukta, in the state Assembly.

Tabling the bills, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prakash Pant said the state government is committed to eliminate corruption.

The Uttarakhand Lokayukta Bill-2017 is drafted on the lines of the Lokayukta bill introduced during former BJP chief minister Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri's tenure which was repealed after Congress government took over in 2012. A strong Lokayukta was part of BJP'S vision document for this year's assembly polls in the state. Another important bill passed by the House today was Uttarakhand Transfers Bill which will bring about transparency in the transfer of government officials.