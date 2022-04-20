Lokajat Yatra begins in Uttarakhand, devotees carry Nanda Devi's 'doli' to Chota Kailash

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): Devotees from Chamoli district on Tuesday carried the 'doli' (palanquin) of Goddess Nanda Devi on their journey to Chota Kailash during the 11-day Nanda Devi Lokajat yatra.

Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the 11-day yatra began from Kurud on August 14.

During this yatra, Goddess Nanda Devi would be taken from Siddhpeeth Nanda Devi Mandir to Chota Kailash.

For the villagers, this pilgrimage symbolises giving away a daughter as Nanda Devi who is among the main deity of Uttarakhand.

Some devotees consider her as an avatar of Parvati and establish a loving relationship with her in various forms such as a mother, daughter, sister and daughter-in-law. (ANI)