Lok Sabha: Birla upset over unruly behaviour of some Opposition MPs

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday expressed displeasure over theincident of throwing of papers by some Opposition Members at the Chair yesterday.As soon as the House assembled for the day, Mr Birla said he was 'hurt' by the yesterday's incidentin the House and said such an incident is against parliamentary democracy.He said the members should try to find a solution together so that the dignity of Parliament is maintained.Mr Birla said that what is not in accordance with the parliamentary tradition should not berepeated or else he will be forced to take action.Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said, 'Government is not allowingus to express our views in the House'.At this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi intervened and asked him to speak on yesterday'sincident.This led to an argument between the ruling party and the Opposition forcing the Speaker to adjourn the House till 1130 hrs.Since the start of the monsoon session, the Opposition members have been protesting over various issues, including Pegasus snooping row and new farm laws.—UNI