    Menu
    India

    Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on Aug 8, opposition walks out of BAC meet in protest

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August1/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: The no-confidence motion will be debated in Lok Sabha from August 8-10, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the opposition-sponsored move on the last day, with the numbers clearly favouring the ruling NDA.

    After members of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance walked out of a meeting of the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee called by Speaker Om Birla, the committee decided whether or not to schedule the debate.

    "The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin on August 8 and continue until August 10," a top leader stated.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Lok Sabha no-confidence motion Prime Minister Narendra Modi Opposition
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in