Lok Sabha to take up no-trust motion debate on Aug 8, opposition walks out of BAC meet in protest

New Delhi: The no-confidence motion will be debated in Lok Sabha from August 8-10, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the opposition-sponsored move on the last day, with the numbers clearly favouring the ruling NDA.

After members of the I.N.D.I.A. alliance walked out of a meeting of the Lok Sabha's business advisory committee called by Speaker Om Birla, the committee decided whether or not to schedule the debate.

"The debate on the no-confidence motion will begin on August 8 and continue until August 10," a top leader stated.—Inputs from Agencies