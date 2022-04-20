Lok Sabha Speaker administers oath to newly-elected members

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla administered oath to the four new Members of the House on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon session.Soon after the House met at 1100 hrs, the national anthem was played following which Mr Birla administered the oath to the newly elected members.YSRCP's Maddila Gurumoorthy, BJP's Mangal Suresh Angadi, IUML's Abdussamad Samadani and Congress' Vijayakumar took oath as the Members of Parliament.Mr Birla also mentioned the demise of 40 former members of the House.—UNI