    Menu
    India

    Lok Sabha polls: AAP seeks to contest 6 Delhi seats, offers 1 to Congress; Requests 8 seats in Gujarat

    author-img
    The Hawk
    February13/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Political Affairs Committee announces candidates for Gujarat and Goa, emphasizing proportional seat allocation based on vote shares. Sandeep Pathak, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, highlights demands for eight Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat from the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

    Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Arvind Kejriwal

    New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress, asking the senior I.N.D.I.A bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

    The party also announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.

    Addressing a press conference here after a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said Venzy Viegas will contest from the South Goa seat, while Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Bhai Makwana from Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat respectively.

    He said the AAP has demanded eight Lok seats in Gujarat (of the total 26) from the I.N.D.I.A bloc which is proportionate to the party's vote share in the last assembly poll.

    "We want to contest six seats in Delhi and offer one to the Congress for the polls based on the vote shares in recent elections. We are not announcing any candidate for Delhi at the moment but if seat-sharing talks do not happen quickly, we will announce the candidates for the six seats in Delhi also," Pathak said.

    Pathak reiterated that the party is part of the opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A.

    —PTI

    Categories :IndiaTags :AAP 2024 Delhi Elections Lok Sabha Polls India Bloc Alliance Venzy Viegas AAP Candidates Political Affairs Committee
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in