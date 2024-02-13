Lok Sabha polls: AAP seeks to contest 6 Delhi seats, offers 1 to Congress; Requests 8 seats in Gujarat

Political Affairs Committee announces candidates for Gujarat and Goa, emphasizing proportional seat allocation based on vote shares. Sandeep Pathak, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, highlights demands for eight Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat from the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

New Delhi: The AAP on Tuesday said it wants to contest six seats in Delhi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and offer just one to the Congress, asking the senior I.N.D.I.A bloc ally to conclude seat-sharing talks at the earliest.

The party also announced its candidates for two Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat and one in Goa.



Addressing a press conference here after a meeting of the party's Political Affairs Committee (PAC), AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak said Venzy Viegas will contest from the South Goa seat, while Chaitar Vasava and Umesh Bhai Makwana from Bharuch and Bhavnagar seats in Gujarat respectively.

He said the AAP has demanded eight Lok seats in Gujarat (of the total 26) from the I.N.D.I.A bloc which is proportionate to the party's vote share in the last assembly poll.



"We want to contest six seats in Delhi and offer one to the Congress for the polls based on the vote shares in recent elections. We are not announcing any candidate for Delhi at the moment but if seat-sharing talks do not happen quickly, we will announce the candidates for the six seats in Delhi also," Pathak said.



Pathak reiterated that the party is part of the opposition grouping I.N.D.I.A.

—PTI