Lok Sabha Polls Can Be Held Anytime: Nitish

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday claimed that Lok Sabha election can be held anytime in the country.

“It is not necessary that the election (Lok Sabha) will take place at the scheduled time. Some people are capable of doing anything in the country which I have been repeatedly saying for the past seven months,” he said. “We are going to Mumbai and I have a job at hand to unite the maximum numbers of Opposition parties of the country. Personally, I have no interest in any post. I said the same yesterday and am repeating it today as well,” Kumar said. Reacting on new political parties in INDIA, Kumar said, “I cannot comment on it as of now. It will be revealed during the meeting in Mumbai.” The Chief minister lambasted the Centre for filing an affidavit in the Supreme Court pertaining to caste-based survey of Bihar. “We are doing good work in the interest of common people of the state but some people have objections to it. There is no meaning of raising objection to the caste-based survey,” he said. “The Centre has a right to conduct a census in the country. We have demanded a census. We are doing a caste-based survey in our state. It will help to figure out the economic status of common people. It is complete and will soon be uploaded to the public domain. Now, what can I do if anyone goes to the Supreme Court,” Kumar said.

“They have not conducted a census of the country despite the passage of time. The census was scheduled in 2021. We are doing a caste-based survey which will give an idea about the economic status of every person so that we will make policies for their financial benefits,” Kumar said.

—IANS