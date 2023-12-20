Lok Sabha passes momentous bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Lok Sabha Passes Historic Bills: Amit Shah Champions Swift Justice Reform. Explore the transformative amendments replacing age-old laws—Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure, and Evidence Act—ushering in a new era of efficiency and fairness in India's judicial system, aiming for prompt trials and equitable access to justice for all.

New Delhi [India]: Three momentous bills to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and Indian Evidence Act were passed by Lok Sabha on Wednesday.



Home Minister Amit Shah replied to the debate on the three bills and said the legislations are in consonance with the spirit of the Constitution.

The Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita 2023, and Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill 2023 seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act respectively.



The debate on the key bills did not see participation from most opposition parties, as 97 of their members have been suspended from the House for the remainder of winter session for “misconduct”.



In his reply, Home Minister Amit Shah said the bills are a big step towards speedy justice.



Referring to a popular line from a Bollywood movie, he said 'tareekh pe tareekh' has been a bane of criminal justice system.



"Now the accused will get seven days to file a plea for acquittal. The judge has to hold the hearing in those seven days and in a maximum time of 120 days, the case would come to trial. There was no time limit for plea bargaining earlier. Now, if one accepts their crime within 30 days of the crime then the punishment would be less.There was no provision to present documents during trials. We have made it compulsory to produce all documents within 30 days. No delays will be made in that," he said.



"For the poor, the biggest challenge to get justice is the financial challenge. For years, 'tareekh pe tareekh' keep going. Police hold the judicial system responsible. The government holds the police and judiciary responsible. The police and judiciary hold the government responsible for the delay. Now, we have made many things clear in the new laws," he added.



The amended bills to replace Indian Penal Code of 1860, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) of 1973 and Indian Evidence Act, of 1872 were introduced in Lok Sabha by the Home Minister last week.

—ANI