Lok Sabha Adjourns Following Protests By SP Members Over CBI Issue

New Delhi: Lok Sabha witnessed ugly scenes on Monday with Samajwadi Party members tearing papers and throwing them at the Speaker's desk, leading to adjournment of the House.

The SP members were protesting since morning following reports that CBI may question party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav in connection with an alleged illegal sand mining case.

Congress members too were in the Well of the House holding placards demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe on the Rafale deal. The protests by SP, Congress, AIADMK and TDP led to three adjournments of Lok Sabha, before it was adjourned for the day by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan when SP members tore papers and flung them at her desk. SP members also tried to snatch the papers of Lok Sabha officials who were sitting at the desk of the Secretary General. SP member Dharmendra Yadav shouted slogans saying that the CBI has become a parrot of the BJP, and is "in alliance" with the ruling party. The ruckus by SP members in the House increased after the passage of 'The Personal Laws Amendment Bill, 2018'.

When the House started discussion on the next agenda item relating to natural calamities in various parts of the country, SP members started tearing papers, prompting the Speaker to adjourn the House for the day.

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav was present in the House when his party members created a ruckus. As soon as the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the Well of the House with placards, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale deal. A lone AIADMK member was also in the Well, protesting the construction of a dam across the Cauvery river. He was joined by a TDP member, who was dressed like former Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran.

Members from SP shouted slogans alleging a CBI and central government "nexus" in the sand mining case. Amid the uproar, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings till noon.

As the House met again, the protests continued and the Speaker suspended three AIADMK MPs and one TDP lawmaker for unruly behaviour. The Congress and SP members continued sloganeering and the Speaker again adjourned the House till 12.30 pm. As Lok Sabha met post lunch, members from the Congress and the SP again created an uproar. Majahan then adjourned the House for 20 minutes till 2.30 pm. Amid the din, the House gave its nod to the amendments passed by the Rajya Sabha to 'Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018', and 'National Council for Teacher Education (Amendment) Bill, 2018'.