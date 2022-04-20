Lok Gathbandhan Party Assails UP Govt For Large Scale Kid Deaths In Gorakhpur

Lucknow: The Lok Gathbandhan Party (LGP) on Monday expressed concern over the death of large number of children again in the BRD Medical College Gorakhpur during the past few days. The party said continued deaths of children due to Japanese Encephalitis and other ailments in this region reflects poorly on the performance of BJP government in the state. Party state coordinator S N Singh said despite their tall claims, the BJP government's track record in UP state health sector has consistently been dismal. Mr Singh said the death of at least 68 children during the past four days in Gorakhpur is also a direct reflection on the performance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Mr Singh said even after about seven months in power, the BJP government has not come out with a concrete agenda in hand, for health sector in the state though the situation in primary health centres in its rural areas is in a deplorable state. The LGP said it is shocking to know that during October, so far, at least 362 children have died in Gorakhpur region alone. During August-September 2017, the state government made big claims on its adequate preparedness in Gorakhpur to control the spree of deaths but the recent data indicated otherwise and said the government's priorities did not appear to lie on the health sector at all. Mr Singh said instead of vitiating communal atmosphere and pushing its religious agenda in the state, the ruling party must, at least for now, with so many deaths of innocent kids having occurred, lay adequate stress on health, education and development sectors of the state, for achieving which only, it was mandated to, in March 2017. The LGP said the deaths of children were also reported alarmingly high from Farrukhabad district in September last. The LGP said even after seven months in power the BJP government has so far not taken effective measures to boost development and launch welfare schemes for the poor people. More than concentrating on development issues the BJP leaders are raking up useless controversies which are not in the overall interest of the state. UNI