LoI Prepared For Ground-Breaking Ceremony Of Industries In UP On Sunday

Lucknow: Even as Uttar Pradesh government gears up for the ground-breaking ceremony in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation for over 80 projects here on Sunday, the focus would be on heavy industry and infrastructure as around 37 per cent of Rs 60,000 crore proposed investment is expected in these sectors.

The government officials are working round the clock for preparing the Letter of Intent (LoI) to the companies which will be handed over to them by Prime Minister and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on July 29 in a function, to be held in Indira Gandhi Pratishthan.

Officials here on Friday said that who will take the cake is still under wraps but it is bouquets of industries who will get the honours on that D Day. The investment in heavy industry is likely to be something around 25 per cent followed by infrastructure sector which would be 12 per cent.

The Adani group has shown interest in infrastructure and will invest in building roads, power projects, warehouses and cold storages. The Gayatri Construction, AFCONS, NCC , GMR Infratech, Oriental Construction and Reliance infrastructure are some of the names that have shown interest in construction of roads across UP.

There are other entrepreneurs who have shown interest in investments in information technology and electronics, housing, textiles, tourism, animal husbandry and power.

Another sector where investors have shown interest is food processing and dairy. Sources claim that around 18 per cent investment is expected in these two sectors. There are proposals on diversification by setting up small units that will help the farm sector. The projects of Reliance Jio, Infosys, TCS, and BSNL will draw an investment of around 13 per cent followed by 5 per cent in Housing sector and Forestry each. The Tourism has also evoked good response from the entrepreneurs. "The focus is on religious tourism. The Government has got proposals to spruce up almost all the important tourist places of the state including Allahabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Neemsar and Chitrakoot.

The groups like PayTM, Kanodia group, Zee and Patanjali Ayurved are also likely to get the letter of intent on the ground breaking function, the official said.

The Government had signed MoUs worth Rs 4.23 lakh crores during Investors' Meet held in February this year. Within five months, the government has cleared 80 projects worth Rs 60,000 crore. Officials said if implemented, this will generate employment for over 2 lakh educated youth. UNI