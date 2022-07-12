Logo and Race t-shirt unveiled for NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022

New Delhi (The Hawk) : The NMDC and Hyderabad Runners Society along with IDFC First Bank and Government of Telangana launched the logo and unveiled the race t-shirt for the 2022 edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon yesterday. The national mining major, NMDC has taken up the Title Sponsorship of the Hyderabad Marathon to be held on 27th and 28th August this year. The Face of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 - Ms Nikhat Zareen, World Champion Boxer virtually connected to the event. Shri Sumit Deb CMD, NMDC; Shri Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank; and Race Director Mr. Prashant Morparia were present during the launch ceremony and ensuing Press Meet.

The NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2022 and curtain-raiser will run through the heart of the city anticipates 15,000 runners, health and fitness enthusiasts taking part, and will engage 3500 volunteers, 250 medical personnel, city officials and the police force. Marking the beginning of marathon season in India, a curtain raiser - 5K Fun Run will be held on Saturday, August 27th and the 10K, Half Marathon (21.095 km) and Full Marathon (42.195 km) will take place on August 28th 2022, the Marathon Sunday.

Connecting to the event via Video Conference, Ms Nikhat Zareen said “I am happy to be associated with the 11th Edition of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon supported by Hyderabad Runners. I am glad that Hyderabad Runners has been actively involved in helping people lead active lifestyles and making running the preferred form of fitness activity.”

"We are happy to partner with the Hyderabad Marathon," said Shri Sumit Deb CMD, NMDC at the launch event. “NMDC is a patron of the Government of India’s Fit India India Movement. We always come forward to endorse sporting events and to boost health and fitness in the people of our country. Partnering with the Hyderabad Runners, who have spent a decade building the Hyderabad Marathon and inspiring the city to run for fitness, is our honor. I invite runners from across the globe to participate in the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon and make the 2022 edition a remarkable one.”

Shri Naarayan TV, CMO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “As Powered by, the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon is an opportunity for us to connect with people in this amazing and vibrant city of Hyderabad.