Lodge FIR Against Fake Post: Surendra Singh Negi

Congress candidate Surendra Singh Negi addressed the press conference in his party's camp office. He stated during the last elections, Bhagwant Global University building was being constructed in the Bhabar area of Kotdwar with the aim of providing higher and technical education to the youths of the entire district. The BJP spread the rumour about this university being built a mosque. At present this university is providing opportunities to youths to fulfil their dreams. He said for the development of kotdwar the crores of rupees budget were spent in the health, education, drinking water, irrigation, motor roads, bridges etc. by the Congress government. But in the BJP government only few are becoming richer. The cost of edible oil reaches to Rs 200 , tax on clothes are increased , every thing costing to hike day by day which directly affecting our pocket. In this covid pandemic the more populated family struggled for the employment and food. He urge no need to believe on them everything will clear in the month of march after the election result.Answering to the question asked by the journalist "Bhai jaan ek aur masjid banani hai" post going viral on social media platforms. He said it is again another conspiracy by the BJP. The viral post was done by the fake id. And we have registered FIR against him. He said the voters of kotdwar need change and decided to vote for the congress party to win this election by a huge margin. During the campaign in kotdwar , he is getting blessings and support from all local people. —SB