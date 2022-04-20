Locust attack feared in eastern UP now

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has now asked all District Magistrates to remain prepared for the movement of the swarm of locusts in their areas.

Principal Secretary, Agriculture Devesh Chaturvedi, in his letter, has said that all District Magistrates, particularly those in eastern Uttar Pradesh, should remain on high alert for the movement of locusts.

Doctor Navin Kumar Singh of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra said that locust movement is determined by the direction of the wind.

"Locusts have entered Uttar Pradesh from Jhansi in Bundelkhand region after devouring green crops in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The locust movement usually takes place late evening and they eat up the crops at night before moving out the following day.

Meanwhile, responding to the letter sent by the Principal secretary agriculture, the Ballia administration in eastern Uttar Pradesh has set up a four-member committee to deal with the issue.

Mirzapur District Magistrate Sushil Kumar Patel has ordered widespread spraying of pesticides.

The Varanasi officials have also been put on alert.

According to the scientist, the locusts can move 100 to 150 kilometres in a day and can destroy an entire crop of fruits and vegetables within a matter of 20 to 25 minutes.

