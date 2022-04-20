Lockdown: 900 migrants reach U'khand from Mah

Haldwani: Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to check the spread of novel Coronavirus, 900 migrants of Uttarakhand origin, who were stuck in Maharashtra have reached the Lalkuan railway station by a shramik special train on Thursday.

The migrants had started their journey from Thane railway station in Maharashtra on Tuesday at around 2330 hrs and arrived at the Lalkuan railway station at around 0115 hrs.

The immigrants comprised 900 passengers along with 92 children below five years of age from all 13 districts of the state.

According to the railway administration, arrangements were made for dinner, lunch, breakfast and refreshment during the journey for all passengers.

