Lockdown: 1825 migrants reach U'khand from Mumbai

Haldwani: Amid the nationwide lockdown, imposed to check the spread of Novel Coronavirus, 1825 migrants of Uttarakhand origin, who were stuck in Maharashtra, have reached the Lalkuan railway station by a Shramik special train.

The migrants had started their journey from Lokmanya Tilak terminus railway station in Mumbai on Tuesday at around 1730 hrs and after a journey of more than 30 hours, they arrived at the Lalkuan railway station at around 0000 hrs on Thursday.

The immigrants comprised 1825 passengers from all 13 districts of the state. Of these, 157 hail from Nainital district, 31 from Udham Singh Nagar, 229 from Almora, 391 from Bageshwar, 316 from Pithoragarh and 41 belong to Champawat district in Kumaun region.

Besides, 20 are natives of Dehradun district, 18 were from Haridwar, 262 from Tehri, 152 from Rudraprayag, 25 from Uttarkashi, 114 from Pauri and 69 passengers were from Chamoli district in Garhwal region.

According to the railway administration, arrangements were made on part of IRCTC for dinner, lunch, breakfast and refreshment during the journey for all passengers.

Total 62 state transport corporation buses have been provided by the government for transportation of these passengers to their destinations.

