Lockdown: 150 booked for offering prayers collectively in UP mosques

Hardoi: As many as 150 people were booked for offering prayers collectively in a Mosque despite the lockdown in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Gupta here said that despite the order to not have gatherings or crowds at any religious, cultural programmes in the country, incidents of prayers being offered collectively in three Mosques were reported in Hardoi on Thursday.

Initiating action against all three Mosques, a case has been registered against over 150 people and Imams of the Mosques. Further action is being taken against them and announcements are being made to not offer Friday prayers at Mosques today.

While about a 100 people were offering prayers at a Mosque in the Sandila town, 35 others were offering prayers at a Mosque in the city Kotwali area and 20 others were offering 'namaz' at a Mosque in the Pali town after which police reached the spot.

The cops then reprimanded the people after the prayers ended and then registered the case.

UNI