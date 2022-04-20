Lockdown Violation: Former MLA Guddu Pandit Booked

Bulandshahr: Two cases were registered in separate police stations against former MLA Guddu Pandit and his supporters for violating the lockdown in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh here said that Guddu Pandit reached Pagona village in Anoopshahr to express his condolences towards the seers, along with 20-25 people on Tuesday. Later, he also reportedly went to the Kaser village, along with his supporters, where an old woman had died earlier. He said that the former MLA violated the lockdown at both the places. Two cases have been registered against several identified and unidentified people in Anoopshahr and Dibai police stations under the sections for violation of lockdown. UNI