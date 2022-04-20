Lockdown Violation: 15 Youths Held

Mahoba: As many as 15 youths were arrested for visiting cemeteries in violation of the lockdown on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat in this district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar here said that the 15 youths were arrested and sent to jail after they went to cemeteries for offering the 'Fateha,' on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat, in violation of the lockdown.

He said that people have been directed to stay inside their homes under the ongoing nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the Novel Coronavirus.

He said that people have also been asked to celebrate or observe any event or festival during this time inside their homes.

The Muslim clerics had also appealed to the people to not go out of their homes on the occasion of Shab-e-Baraat on Thursday.

Mr Kumar said that ignoring the appeal of the administration and the clerics, several people went out to cemeteries and offered 'Fateha.' Meanwhile, police arrested 15 youths from the spot.

Mr Kumar said that the youths, who were arrested from different cemeteries, have been booked under IPC sections 188 and 271 for violating the lockdown and have been sent to jail.

So far, over 10 cases have been registered for violating the lockdown in the district and action has been initiated on more than 60 people. UNI