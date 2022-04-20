Lockdown Violation: 14 Booked

Mahoba: A case was registered against 14 people for violating the lockdown in the Sadar Kotwali area of this district in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Virendra Kumar said that despite strict instructions to remain inside homes and not roam outside in view of the lockdown, around 18 people in the Murahra village took out a procession on the occasion of Ram Navami on Thursday. Later, immersion was also done in a pond along with the crowd. A video related to the incident was also probed which was found to be true.

Initiating legal action in this matter, police have booked 14 people violating the lockdown under Sections 269 and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

In a similar case, the Kulpahad police have also registered a case against 27 people which names three people while the other are unidentified. UNI