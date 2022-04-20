Lockdown More Stringent In UP, Vehicles Banned In Lucknow

Lucknow: The Lucknow administration has released a new set of rules, making the lockdown even more stringent. The order issued by Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash, late on Thursday night, has banned all vehicular movement in the state capital from 9.30. a.m. to 6 p.m.

No private vehicles, except those belonging to doctors, para-medical staff, power employees, state government and police personnel will be allowed to move on the roads. Coronavirus lockdown: Latest updates

Later in the night, the district magistrate issued another order, exempting the media from the ban.

The district magistrate said that government employees and bank employees and other pass holders will be required to reach their offices before 9.30. a.m and can move out only after 6 p.m.

Shopkeepers that are opening their shops in the lockdown will also follow the same rule.

The clampdown on the 12 hotspots identified and sealed in Lucknow will continue with no movement -- physical or vehicular -- allowed in the areas.

Meanwhile, the Lucknow zoo has also set up an isolation ward for animals after reports of a tiger in a New York zoo being infected with Coronavirus.

The state government has already made it mandatory for everyone to wear masks while moving out of their houses. According to official sources, till now, 39,857 persons have been booked for violating lockdown across the state.