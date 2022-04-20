Lockdown In Rudrapur, Surrounding Areas Till July 16 Amid Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand): In view of the increasing coronavirus cases in the Udham Singh Nagar district, the administration has ordered a complete lockdown in the Rudrapur Municipal Corporation and the surrounding six rural areas till July 16 midnight.

"In view of the continuous spike in COVID-19 cases, the Udham Singh Nagar district administration has ordered a total lockdown in the Rudrapur Municipal Corporation and the surrounding six rural areas from July 13 midnight to July 16 midnight," the order read.

While issuing the order for the lockdown, Deputy District Magistrate Mukta Mishra said that the necessary items will be supplied at home, offices will open but entry will be prohibited.

Uttarakhand has a total of 3,537 COVID-19 cases of which, there are 704 active cases and 2,786 cases have been cured or discharged while 47 patients have succumbed to the deadly virus, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. —ANI