Lockdown Impact: Daily Casualties Come Down In UP

Lucknow: Lockdown in Uttar Pradesh has turned boon in disguise as the number of deaths have gone down by at least 50 per cent and its main contributor is down fall of road accidents.

The number of critical patients except for COVID-19 has also decreased.

The death count due to Covid 19 was was just 18 after first positive case was reported in the last week of February. According to officials here the emergency patients in government hospitals have also gone half. The authorities of the Trauma Centre of King George medical University(KGMU) which cater emergency health services to majority districts of Poorwanchal have also shown downfall of critical patients during the around 26 days long lock down.

Chief Medical Officer(CMS) of Trauma Dr Santosh Kumar on Tuesday too admitted that such critical patients are coming in the hospital. " We used to get 180 to 200 cases of critical accidents on daily bases but now it has been stopped as there are no vehicles on the road due to Lock down. This has lead to substantial decrease in number of deaths," he said. Dr Kumar said that the number of deaths has come down by 50 to 60 per cent during the past one month.

According to reports available with the hospitals in Trauma centre, earlier around 8 to 10 people used to die every day mostly due to accident and critical disease ,but now it has come down to 3 to 4 only. In Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the state capital , the number of critical patients which was earlier admitted daily was 20 to 30 but now it was just 4 to 6 only .

In the super speciality SGPGI in Lucknow, which has closed its OPD since the block down, was just admitting 10 to 15 patients daily foe critical illness, much less than usual in which one or 2 die. Earlier SGPGI used to admit around 60 to 80 critical patients daily in which around 8 to 10 used to succumb to their illness. Meanwhile , Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Lucknow Dr Narendra Agarwal too claimed that the number of deaths have decreased substantially only due to less numver of road accidents. "Now deaths are witnessed only due to critical ailments or natural deaths but road accidents deaths are negligible these days during lock down, " he further said. UNI