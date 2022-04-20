Lockdown diaries: Sunny Leone''s date night ditty

Mumbai: Since there is no stepping out due to the nationwide lockdown, actress Sunny Leone celebrated a date night in the dining room with husband Daniel Webber.

Sunny took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph posing with Daniel and sipping on red wine.

"Date night with @dirrty99 !! Lol in the dining room," she captioned the image.

On Sunday, Sunny shared a picture of her "lockdown piece of art", which she has called "broken glass -- sort of like our lives at the moment".

She had also tried out some eighties fashion for a retro aerobics workout.

Sunny had shared a video where she is seen wearing a high-cut leotard, crop top and a big bow on her hair.

Sunny, whose real name is Karenjit Kaur, married Daniel in 2011. In 2017, the couple adopted their first child Nisha from Latur, a village in Maharashtra. In 2018 the couple announced the birth of their twin boys -- Noah and Asher -- through surrogacy.

