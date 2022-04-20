Lockdown diaries: Problems that drive Twinkle Khanna to 'breaking point'!

Mumbai: Amid the 21-day lockdown, author-entrepreneur Twinkle Khanna''s quota of ''problems'' is a funny one, going by her recent Instagram post.

The actress and Akshay Kumar''s wife shared a video of her struggles to fix a broken spectacle with doctor''s tape and slipper with a hot glue gun!

In the clip, Twinkle is heard saying: "Losing track amid lockdown but we are managing, first by taping these spectacles. But now I am at the breaking point because this wonderful slipper that I was wearing to match this particular shoe is now broken and I am trying to glue it together. Unfortunately it''s not working. God bless you all as well."

She captioned the video: "I know there are bigger problems, but this has driven me to breaking point rather literally! #AboutToShootMyselfWithAGlueGun."

Just a week ago, Twinkle shared that she had broken her foot and her actor-husband Akshay Kumar took her to the hospital for a check.

She then had uploaded a photograph of herself sitting with her injured foot while gazing at the sea from her residence

--IANS