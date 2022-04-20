    Menu
    Lockdown diaries: Kunal Kemmu peels ''matar'' with daughter Inaaya

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Actress Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday shared a picture of her husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya. And guess what, the father-daughter duo is seen peeling peas in the image!

    "It''s just a ''matar'' of time...#lockdown...#stayhome..#twopeasinapod," Soha captioned the picture.

    Reacting to the post, a user commented: "So cute."

    Another one wrote: "Cute little hands at work."

    Amid the coronavirus lockdown, Soha has been sharing a lot of glimpses of her family''s day to day activities. Recently, she posted a video of Kunal dancing on the "Wakhra Swag" song.

    Soha and Kunal became parents to Inaaya in 2017.

    --IANS

