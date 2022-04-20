    Menu
    Lockdown diaries: Kriti Sanon declutters wardrobe

    April20/ 2022

    Mumbai: Actress Kriti Sanon is utilising the nationwide lockdown to declutter her wardrobe.

    Kriti took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph of herself cleaning her wardrobe, although her puppy Phoebe won''t give up playing with her clothes.

    "And while i was trying to declutter my wardrobe, Phoebe found some playtime!" Kriti captioned the image.

    The picture currently has 1 million likes on the photo-sharing application.

    On the work front, Kriti will next be seen "Mimi", directed by Laxman Utekar.

    The film is a remake of the National Award-winning 2011 Marathi film "Mala Aai Vhhaychay!". Kriti stars in the film in the lead role of a surrogate mother alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak and Sai Tamhankar.

    The film is slated to be released in July.

    --IANS

