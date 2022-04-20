Lockdown diaries: Ishita Dutta gets creative

Mumbai: Actress Ishita Dutta''s love for painting is not known to many. Now that shooting has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she is indoors, she is engaging in painting.

"I am painting, sketching, watching TV and cooking a bit. It''s such a bliss to be able to find time to do things that I love as we are always working. We never really get much time for ourselves or with each other," she said.

"In these difficult times, we all need to stand together by distancing ourselves from each other. We have to stay home and practice self-isolation and social distancing. People are treating this as a holiday, going out and meeting others. We have to refrain from all these activities and take this more seriously," she added.

Her Instagram page is full of her photos and videos in which she can be seen having a fun time with her husband Vatsal Sheth, doing yoga, painting, cooking and much more.

She was last seen on the small screen in the show "Bepanah Pyaarr", which went off air in February.

