Lockdown diaries: Aparshakti Khurana grooves in heels

Mumbai: Aparshakti Khurana is a complete entertainment package. From playing antakshari to creating his own memes, the "Dangal" actor has been trying his best to lighten up people''s mood amid the lockdown.

And now he has come up with a fun video in which we can see Aparshakti grooving to Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan''s song "High Heels".

It all happened when Arjun commented on Aparshakti''s live session and asked him to perform on ''High Heels'' wearing his wife''s heels. Like all the challenges, Aparshakti happily took this challenge and grooved to the peppy track wearing his wife Aakriti''s golden heels.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aparshakti will be seen opposite Pranutan in "Helmet".

--IANS