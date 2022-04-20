Lockdown Affecting Day-To-Day Lives Of People: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday said that day-to-day lives have been badly affected due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown while the various promises of the Centre and state government do not seem to working at the ground level.

The poor people are facing a grave crisis of food and livelihood. Health facilities are in a bad shape. In such a situation, questions will be asked from the government. Highlighting the issue of migration from other states, Mr Yadav said that due to the lockdown, a large number of people had come back to Uttar Pradesh. They are facing various issues and several among them have become ill due to their circumstances. There is neither any well-planned arrangement for their treatment, nor are they being checked up.

Although announcement was made that the workers who are facing a crisis of livelihood will be provided work in MNREGA but they are not getting the same, he said.

Mr Yadav claimed that industries have been shut down in various districts including VVIP district Gorakhpur in the state, due to the lockdown. The daily wage labourers who earn on a per day basis have been severely affected. They have not received any relief yet and there have been complaints of they being provided either less or bad quality ration.

As far as farmers are concerned, they are getting nothing but indifference and insult from the BJP government. The wheat purchase centers are open only on paper. Neither did the farmers get minimum support price, nor is there any hope that they will. As a result, they are being forced to sell crops on arbitrary prices. The sugarcane farmers have not received their long-pending dues yet, he alleged.

The compensation for the loss to crops due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms has also not been provided to the farmers yet, he said, adding that their financial help was being stopped due to technical excuses.

Apart from the dangers of Coronavirus, numerous people have serious ailments related to the heart, kidney, cancer, liver among others. The blood-pressure and diabetes patients are also perturbed these days. OPDs are closed at hospitals, operations have been postponed. People are not getting medicines, treatment on time, he claimed.

While the Prime Minister is merely gives an address on Panchayati Raj Diwas, we will have to take a pledge to make villages resource-rich if India is to be made strong. However, the BJP dreams of 'vibrant India' through big industries rather than villages or farming. UNI