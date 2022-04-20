Lockdown : FIR against 4 in UP for spreading rumours on social media

Prayagraj: An FIR was registered against four people, including former Students' Union President of Allahabad University Richa Singh, for spreading rumor on social media platforms about the availability of buses to reach several districts amid lockdown.

"An FIR has been registered against Richa Singh, Neha, Akhilesh and Anand. On Saturday these people had written on Facebook and other social media sites stating that buses will be available for Azamgarh and other districts at 6 am on Sunday," said Colonelganj Police in a statement.

"The matter came to the notice of the police late on Saturday and on Sunday morning people started gathering at the bus stand," it added.

