Lockdown 4.0: Markets To Open Between 7 Am And 7 Pm In Uttarakhand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials of the state over COVID-19 and decided to keep markets open with fixed timings amid lockdown.

In the meeting, it was decided to keep markets open from 7 am to 7 pm amid the pandemic.

According to the health department, with seven new coronavirus cases, the total number of positive cases in Uttarakhand stands at 500.

"Of the seven cases that have been reported today, 3 are from Dehradun, 3 from Almora and one from Nainital," read an official statement released by the health department.

As per the latest update by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country stands at 1,58,333, including 86,110 active cases, 67,692 recovered/migrated and 4,531 deaths. —ANI