Joshimath (Uttarakhand): Locals of Arosi village in Uttarakhand's Joshimath used a makeshift bridge to cross a river stream. The usual bridge was destroyed due to heavy rainfall in the area. Normal lives have affected due to continuous rainfall.
States & UTs
Locals use makeshift bridge to cross river stream in Uttarakhand's Joshimath
April20/ 2022
