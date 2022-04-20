    Menu
    Locals use makeshift bridge to cross river stream in Uttarakhand's Joshimath

    April20/ 2022


    Joshimath (Uttarakhand): Locals of Arosi village in Uttarakhand's Joshimath used a makeshift bridge to cross a river stream. The usual bridge was destroyed due to heavy rainfall in the area. Normal lives have affected due to continuous rainfall.

