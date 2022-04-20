Locals Launch Cleanliness Drive In Hemkund Sahib

Chamoli: An eco-development committee constituted by locals and the Gurudwara management committee of Shri Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli on Tuesday launched a cleanliness drive in and around the Gurudwara premises.

Manager of the committee, Seva Singh told ANI that 15 quintals garbage has been collected from the Gurudwara premises till now. Further cleanliness drive is still underway in Chamoli. Gurudwara Shri Hemkund Sahib witnesses an influx of Sikh pilgrims majorly during May and June which leads to accumulation of waste in and around the Gurudwara premises. The pristine hills near the Hemkund lake here have been piling up with plastic bottles and polythene left behind by the visitors. In an attempt to fight plastic pollution in the valley, the Chamoli municipality on July 6 planned to turn old plastic into recyclable tiles that would be used on roads throughout the hill city.