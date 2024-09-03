Locals In Bahraich Recite Sunderkand Path To Ward Off Wolf Attacks, Search For Killer Wolves Continue

Bahraich: Even as the UP Police and the Forest Department make eevry effort to capture the two remaining 'killer' wolves, residents of Bahraich too to the recitation of the Sunderkand Path in an effort to ward of attacks from teh wolves.

People in a temple of the Pandohiya village were seen reciting the Sunderkand Path with religious text Ramayana in their hands while some of them joined the recitation with mobile phones.

The priest of the temple told ANI that all the villagers are reciting Sunderkand Path to ward off the attacks of wolves as administration arrives on the spot after the incident and returns empty-handed.

"We are reciting the Sunderkand Path because we are frightened from the attacks of the wild animals, specially wolves. We are frightened. We have to stay awake up in the night in fear. There is no electricity in our village. That's why we have turned up to Bajranbali to save ourselves. The administration and the forest department team comes after the attack and then go back empty-handed. Bajrangbali is Mahaveer, that's why we came here. All vthe illagers are here and reciting the Sunderkand Path," said the priest.

One of the villagers, Arvind Kumar Singh said, "People are frightened from the terror of the wolves and this is the reason we are engaged in the prayers. People from the administration and the forest department team come after the attack and then go back. Now, Bajranbali can save us."

Another resident conveyed that proper electricity supply in the village can help in this situation.

Ram Raj Verma said, "We are gathered here to save ourselves from the wolf's attack, as it (wolf) has killed some people while some are injured. We don't get proper electricity in our village which led to darkness. Proper supply will make the situation better and the wolves will be frightened to enter village in lights."

Notably, this is the same village where a wolf attacked a 5-year-old girl child at late night on Monday, leaving her injured.

The girl is currently being treated at the Community Health Centre Mahasi. She was sleeping next to her grandmother at her home when suddenly a wolf attacked her, however swift action from her family members and neighbours saved her life.

Meanwhile, the total number of people who have sustained injuries in the alleged wolf attacks in the Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh has risen to 34, a doctor at the Community Health Centre in Mahasi said on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, the Superintendent of the Mahasi Community Health Centre, Dr Ashish Verma said, "We have a list of a total of 34 persons who were injured in animal attacks. All have been treated while two of them were referred to the District Hospital in Bahraich. We had inquired about their situation, both of them are stable."

The Uttar Pradesh Police and the Forest Department are continuing their search for two wolves under 'Operation Bhediya' in Bahraich district. The forest department had earlier caught four wolves. The pack of wolves is said to be behind several attacks on villagers in the region. —ANI