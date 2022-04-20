Locals Buy Made In India Rakhis Amid Galwan Stand-Off

Moradabad (UP) / Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Following Galwan stand-off between India and China, people have boycotted Chinese rakhis. Chinese rakhis have been made disappeared from the market of Shimla. The market has been flooded with homemade rakhis. Earlier, a campaign raised on social media to boycott Chinese products. Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad people started buying desi rakhis over Chinese ones.