Locally made clay idols to replace Chinese Gauri-Ganesh in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is planning to make available the locally-made Gauri-Ganesh idols in the markets in place of the Chinese-made on the occasion of Diwali this year. To realise the Chief Minister''s wish, the state''s Mati Kala Board has started working.

Sculptors from Gorakhpur, Lucknow-based expert Krishna Kumar Srivastava, UPID (UP Institute of Design) designers Sarika Verma and Vandana Prajapati along with culptorsfrom Gorakhpur will be creating a model.

Moulds, sprays and automatic machines will be ordered and given to the people associated with sculpture designing. In addition, the expert team will also give training to those who will produce the product locally.

Recently, a meeting was held in this regard under the chairmanship of Navneet Sehgal, General Manager and Principal Secretary, Micro, Small and Medium Industries (MSME), Mati Arts Board.

It was decided during the meeting that to compete with the Chinese products in terms of quality and price in making the Gauri-Ganesh sculptures and designer diyas, three things are necessary -- the size (8 to 12 inches) of the idols that are most in demand, Plaster of Paris mould for these sculptures should be introduced, and machines should be used for better and more efficient production.

It was also decided that sculpture expert Krishna Kumar Srivastava will model the sculptures. Its mould will be brought from Kolkata.

Srivastava, an MA in Fine Arts with specialisation in sculptures said: "We can do better than China. The Chinese viewpoint is just commercial, but our work will be straight from the heart. There are reasons for this. For example, Diwali is our festival, and Gauri-Ganesh is worshiped on this day."

Amarpal, who has also done MA in Fine Arts with expertise in sculpture, says: "For the first time. any head of the state has thought so much about the artistes associated with clay work. So it is our duty to live up to the intent. Four-five models of Gauri-Ganesh idols will be ready soon."=

