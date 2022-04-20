Lobera faces former charges as Mumbai take on Goa (ISL Match 6)

Margao: An interesting clash of similar styles can be expected when Mumbai City take on FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium in the sixth match of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday.

Sergio Lobera's influence on Mumbai City was clearly visible in their first match of the season in which they dominated possession even after going down to 10 men. FC Goa, meanwhile, showed that they haven't strayed too far away from Lobera's ways yet in their 2-2 draw against Bengaluru FC. Under Lobera, Goa averaged 535 passes per match.

Ten-man Mumbai had more than 60 per cent possession in their 1-0 defeat to NorthEast United in their first match this season and completed 451 passes to their opponents' 217. Among the teams that have played their first matches thus far, it is Goa who came closest with 448 passes, which was more than twice of what their opponents Bengaluru managed.

Mumbai will be without midfield stalwart Ahmed Jahouh, arguably their most influential player, on his return to his former stomping ground. The red card Jahouh received in Mumbai's season opener comes with a one-match suspension.

