New Delhi: Colombian international Radamel Falcao who joined Chelsea on loan from parent club Monaco, practiced for the first time with his teammates. Chelsea take on French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season friendly and Falcao will be keen to play in his first game for the Blues. The former Manchester United loanee joined his teammates on the club's pre-season tour of America. Falcao posted a tweet on social micro-blogging site, Twitter, saying he is happy to join the team and start working with his teammates. Falcao is hoping to get his career back on track after a poor season at Manchester United where he scored a paltry four goals in 29 games. Falcao who is known for his four prolific seasons in FC Porto and Atletico Madrid, has lost his sheen since then after making a move to Monaco. A serious knee injury has halted his goal scoring touch and Jose Mourinho will hope to get him back to the player he was at Porto and Atletico.
Sports
Loanee Radamel Falcao trains with Chelsea teammates for first time
April20/ 2022
