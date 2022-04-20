Loanee Radamel Falcao trains with Chelsea teammates for first time

New Delhi: Colombian international Radamel Falcao who joined Chelsea on loan from parent club Monaco, practiced for the first time with his teammates. Chelsea take on French champions Paris Saint-Germain in a pre-season friendly and Falcao will be keen to play in his first game for the Blues. The former Manchester United loanee joined his teammates on the club's pre-season tour of America. Falcao posted a tweet on social micro-blogging site, Twitter, saying he is happy to join the team and start working with his teammates. Falcao is hoping to get his career back on track after a poor season at Manchester United where he scored a paltry four goals in 29 games. Falcao who is known for his four prolific seasons in FC Porto and Atletico Madrid, has lost his sheen since then after making a move to Monaco. A serious knee injury has halted his goal scoring touch and Jose Mourinho will hope to get him back to the player he was at Porto and Atletico.