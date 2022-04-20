LMRC Likely To Begin Commercial Run Of First Phase Of Lucknow Metro From Navratras

Lucknow: Despite passing a long test and getting clearance from Commissioner Metro Rail Safety(CMRS) on the eve of the Independence Day, Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation will have to wait for more than a fortnight for the commercial run in the first phase covering around 8.5 kilometers between Transport Nagar to Charbagh. Officials here today said that the LMRC was waiting for the Yogi Adityanath government's nod for the commercial run after getting the CMRS' permission. It has been reported that the government has directed the authorities to be prepared for the commercial run from Navratras which starts from September 20. There is also a proposal to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to flag off the inaugural run of the Lucknow Metro. Earlier on August 14, Mr Satish Kumar Pandey, Commissioner Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) gave his certification to LMRC for commencing the revenue/commercial operations of its Metro services for public ridership. The Commissioner Metro Rail Safety gave his approval to LMRC after inspecting the trial run of Metro train at the maximum operating speed of 80 kmph. LMRC Managing Director Kumar Keshav had said that after getting all the required technical clearances from the Ministry of Railway and finally certification from the Commissioner Metro Rail Safety, a request has been sent to the UP government for the formal launch of the commercial run. In the first phase of the priority sector, LMRC would engage four trains to cater to the needs of the passengers. LMRC has also announced the fare with minimum of Rs 10 for travelling one station, Rs 15 for travelling 2 stations, Rs 20 for travelling between three to six stations, Rs 30 for seven to nine stations, Rs 40 7 to 13 stations stations, Rs 50 for 14 to 17 stations and Rs 60 for travelling more than 18 stations. However, the previous Samajwadi Party government had inaugurated the trial run with much fun-fare when the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav flagged off the first trial run on December 1, 2016. UNI